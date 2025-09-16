The US can impose enough sanctions to harm Russia's economy. American leader Donald Trump has enough power to make Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fear him. This opinion was expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that the only way to stop the hostilities is to first introduce clear security guarantees. And this, according to him, is only possible if Trump shows courage.

"I believe that the US is strong enough to make its own decisions. I believe that Donald Trump can provide us with air defense systems in large quantities, and the US has enough of them.

I am sure that the US can impose enough sanctions to harm the Russian economy, plus Donald Trump has enough power to make Putin fear him," Zelenskyy said.

He reminded that Europe has already imposed 18 packages of sanctions against Russia.

"And all that is missing now is a powerful package of sanctions from the US," Zelenskyy added.

Addition

Zelenskyy previously stated that the US could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to dialogue. Ukraine is ready for President Donald Trump's proposal for a trilateral and bilateral format.

On September 13, Donald Trump stated that he was ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from the Russian Federation.

Politico wrote on September 15 that Trump for the first time openly recognized Russia as an aggressor in the war against Ukraine. This was another indication of a shift in his position on Moscow after months of refusing to condemn the invasion.