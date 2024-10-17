Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan to EU leaders
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine leaves for Belgium for a meeting of the European Council. Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan and hold meetings with the European Parliament and NATO to strengthen Ukraine's defense.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he was on his way to Belgium to present the Victory Plan for Ukraine at a European Council meeting at the level of leaders, UNN reports.
Now he is on his way to Brussels. There will be a special meeting of the European Council. At the level of leaders. I will present the Victory Plan - our tool to force Russia to peace. All European leaders will hear how we need to strengthen our position. We need to end this war fairly
Zelenskyy thanked Charles Michel, President of the European Council, for inviting Ukraine to participate. The President said that there would also be meetings in the European Parliament - both with President Roberta Mecola and with the heads of political groups in the European Parliament.
"I will meet with Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General. We are also preparing for a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers. The main thing is more protection for Ukraine now, before winter," the head of state said.
AddendumAddendum
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.