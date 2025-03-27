Charles Michel

European Council President Costa stressed the importance of pressure on Russia through sanctions. He plans to discuss this at a meeting of leaders in Paris.
At the Budapest Summit, European leaders discussed the future role of the EU and security challenges. Leaders called for greater EU autonomy, especially in security matters.
The President of the European Council warned of the risks of showing weakness to authoritarian regimes. He emphasized the relationship between the US attitude to Russia and the signal to China.
The President of Ukraine arrived at the summit of the European Political Community in Hungary, where he was met by Viktor Orban. The event is attended by 47 heads of state and government to discuss important international issues.
Tomorrow, the President of Ukraine will take part in the fifth summit of the European Political Community in Hungary. The event will focus on security challenges and new opportunities for partners.
According to preliminary results of the CEC, Maia Sandu won the presidential election in Moldova with 55. 41% of the vote. The election was attended by 1.7 million voters, with the diaspora playing a significant role.
Blinken called for an investigation into possible election fraud in Georgia, where the Georgian Dream party won.
The European Council called for a rapid increase in military aid to Ukraine, especially air defense systems and ammunition. The EU reaffirmed its commitment to support Ukraine “as long as necessary” in all areas.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Parliament and leaders of political groups. The parties discussed financial assistance, support for the Peace Formula and Ukraine's future membership in the EU.
President Zelenskyy said that 18 EU members had commented on Ukraine's Victory Plan. Most speakers supported the plan, and long-range weapons were discussed with some countries.
The President of Ukraine met with the President of the European Council. The parties discussed the Victory Plan, defense support, movement towards the EU, sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's economic stability.
The President of Ukraine said that an invitation to NATO would strengthen the country's position and confirm the irreversibility of European integration. Zelenskyy emphasized that this would be the main argument for ending the war.
The President of Ukraine said that most of the points of the Victory Plan were supported by partners, although some are sensitive. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of partner assistance, particularly with regard to long-range weapons.
Zelenskyy announced the EU's political decision to distribute $35 billion in frozen Russian assets. Implementation depends on the unity of European leaders so that the decision is not blocked.
European Council President Charles Michel said that Ukraine clearly understands its defense needs. EU leaders should provide the necessary assistance, including additional equipment and technology.
The President of Ukraine said that the Victory Plan is aimed at strengthening the country, regardless of Russia's actions. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of international partners' support for the implementation of this plan.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to quickly distribute 35 billion of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine. Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of financing domestic production of weapons and air defense systems.
Charles Michel stated that immediate military and financial support for Ukraine is needed. He emphasized that the EU will stand by Ukraine as long as necessary, and the country's future is inextricably linked to the EU.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the EU summit, where he is met by Charles Michel. Zelenskyy is to present Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders.
The President of Ukraine leaves for Belgium for a meeting of the European Council. Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan and hold meetings with the European Parliament and NATO to strengthen Ukraine's defense.
EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said that Ukraine needs stronger security guarantees. He emphasized that the only way to force Putin to the negotiating table is for Ukraine to win on the battlefield.
President Zelenskyy confirmed that he will present Ukraine's Victory Plan at a meeting of the European Council on October 17. The plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the European Council Summit on October 17. He will present his Victory Plan and discuss the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine discussed the use of frozen Russian assets and Ukraine's military needs with the President of the European Council. Zelenskyy thanked for the support and efforts to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
Lithuania plans to appeal Hungary's decision to simplify entry for Russian and Belarusian citizens in the EU. The Lithuanian Foreign Minister believes that this poses a threat to the security of the Schengen area.
The European People's Party calls on the EU to take urgent action over Hungary's decision to ease visa restrictions for Russians. This creates security risks and may allow Russians to circumvent restrictions in the Schengen area.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the country's recovery will bring multibillion-dollar investments. Kuleba also emphasized the prospects for closer economic cooperation with Moldova in the context of both countries' accession to the EU.
The President of Ukraine called for preserving unity in Europe despite Putin's attempts to create a split. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of joint actions and determination of European countries to ensure peace.
President of the European Council Charles Michel condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump during his election campaign.
After his meeting with Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent a letter to EU leaders in which he paraphrased Russian propaganda about "peace for Ukraine," including false claims about Ukrainian military losses.