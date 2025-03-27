$41.340.03
06:32 PM • 26099 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63356 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Publications

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253472 views

UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71778 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56910 views
Persons

Charles Michel

News by theme

Head of the European Council at the Paris summit called for continued "pressure" on Russia through sanctions

European Council President Costa stressed the importance of pressure on Russia through sanctions. He plans to discuss this at a meeting of leaders in Paris.

War • March 27, 01:00 PM • 16745 views

Von der Leyen at the Budapest Summit: Europe must decide its own destiny

At the Budapest Summit, European leaders discussed the future role of the EU and security challenges. Leaders called for greater EU autonomy, especially in security matters.

War • November 8, 04:34 AM • 112112 views

Michel sent a message to the United States about its position on Russia: “what will this show Сhina?”

The President of the European Council warned of the risks of showing weakness to authoritarian regimes. He emphasized the relationship between the US attitude to Russia and the signal to China.

News of the World • November 7, 12:15 PM • 15473 views

Zelensky arrives at the summit in Budapest: shakes hands with Orban

The President of Ukraine arrived at the summit of the European Political Community in Hungary, where he was met by Viktor Orban. The event is attended by 47 heads of state and government to discuss important international issues.

Politics • November 7, 10:36 AM • 17050 views

Zelenskyy will be in Budapest tomorrow for the European Political Community Summit

Tomorrow, the President of Ukraine will take part in the fifth summit of the European Political Community in Hungary. The event will focus on security challenges and new opportunities for partners.

Politics • November 6, 06:44 PM • 19641 views

Moldova: CEC counts votes in presidential election: Maia Sandu wins

According to preliminary results of the CEC, Maia Sandu won the presidential election in Moldova with 55. 41% of the vote. The election was attended by 1.7 million voters, with the diaspora playing a significant role.

News of the World • November 4, 08:53 AM • 19300 views

US demands investigation of election violations in Georgia

Blinken called for an investigation into possible election fraud in Georgia, where the Georgian Dream party won.

News of the World • October 28, 04:05 AM • 19932 views

European Council calls for rapid increase of military support for Ukraine - conclusions of the meeting

The European Council called for a rapid increase in military aid to Ukraine, especially air defense systems and ammunition. The EU reaffirmed its commitment to support Ukraine “as long as necessary” in all areas.

Politics • October 18, 05:40 AM • 15084 views

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's future EU membership with the President and leaders of political groups in the European Parliament

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Parliament and leaders of political groups. The parties discussed financial assistance, support for the Peace Formula and Ukraine's future membership in the EU.

War • October 17, 04:53 PM • 18276 views

Zelensky: 18 EU members commented on the Victory Plan

President Zelenskyy said that 18 EU members had commented on Ukraine's Victory Plan. Most speakers supported the plan, and long-range weapons were discussed with some countries.

War • October 17, 12:23 PM • 13760 views

Zelenskyy discusses defense support for Ukraine and movement to the EU with European Council President

The President of Ukraine met with the President of the European Council. The parties discussed the Victory Plan, defense support, movement towards the EU, sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's economic stability.

War • October 17, 11:28 AM • 12028 views

Zelensky: Immediate invitation to Ukraine to join NATO would be decisive

The President of Ukraine said that an invitation to NATO would strengthen the country's position and confirm the irreversibility of European integration. Zelenskyy emphasized that this would be the main argument for ending the war.

Politics • October 17, 11:04 AM • 9051 views

Zelensky: “Not many points of our Victory Plan were rejected”

The President of Ukraine said that most of the points of the Victory Plan were supported by partners, although some are sensitive. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of partner assistance, particularly with regard to long-range weapons.

Politics • October 17, 09:46 AM • 11965 views

There is a political decision on the distribution of 35 billion of Russian assets, but now everything depends on the unity of the EU leaders - President

Zelenskyy announced the EU's political decision to distribute $35 billion in frozen Russian assets. Implementation depends on the unity of European leaders so that the decision is not blocked.

Economy • October 17, 09:40 AM • 25760 views

President of the European Council: Ukraine clearly understands what it needs, and EU leaders should help

European Council President Charles Michel said that Ukraine clearly understands its defense needs. EU leaders should provide the necessary assistance, including additional equipment and technology.

War • October 17, 09:36 AM • 49732 views

Zelenskyy: Readiness of our partners makes it possible to make the Victory Plan a reality

The President of Ukraine said that the Victory Plan is aimed at strengthening the country, regardless of Russia's actions. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of international partners' support for the implementation of this plan.

Politics • October 17, 09:26 AM • 11162 views

Zelenskyy calls for faster distribution of 35 billion in Russian assets needed for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to quickly distribute 35 billion of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine. Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of financing domestic production of weapons and air defense systems.

Economy • October 17, 09:16 AM • 12336 views

President of the European Council: “Ukraine's future is only in the EU”

Charles Michel stated that immediate military and financial support for Ukraine is needed. He emphasized that the EU will stand by Ukraine as long as necessary, and the country's future is inextricably linked to the EU.

Politics • October 17, 08:59 AM • 11284 views

President arrives at the EU summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the EU summit, where he is met by Charles Michel. Zelenskyy is to present Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders.

Politics • October 17, 08:55 AM • 10335 views

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan to EU leaders

The President of Ukraine leaves for Belgium for a meeting of the European Council. Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan and hold meetings with the European Parliament and NATO to strengthen Ukraine's defense.

War • October 17, 06:22 AM • 32659 views

There is no other way: Borrell reacts to Zelensky's victory plan

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said that Ukraine needs stronger security guarantees. He emphasized that the only way to force Putin to the negotiating table is for Ukraine to win on the battlefield.

War • October 16, 02:32 PM • 15350 views

President confirms that he will present the Victory Plan at the European Council tomorrow

President Zelenskyy confirmed that he will present Ukraine's Victory Plan at a meeting of the European Council on October 17. The plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.

War • October 16, 12:43 PM • 12679 views

This week Zelensky will present the Victory Plan to the European Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the European Council Summit on October 17. He will present his Victory Plan and discuss the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine.

War • October 15, 06:02 PM • 17876 views

Zelenskyy discusses use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets with European Council President Michel

The President of Ukraine discussed the use of frozen Russian assets and Ukraine's military needs with the President of the European Council. Zelenskyy thanked for the support and efforts to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

War • September 25, 06:57 PM • 15908 views

Lithuania will appeal Hungary's decision to simplify entry for Russians

Lithuania plans to appeal Hungary's decision to simplify entry for Russian and Belarusian citizens in the EU. The Lithuanian Foreign Minister believes that this poses a threat to the security of the Schengen area.

War • July 30, 07:26 PM • 101406 views

The largest party in the European Parliament calls on the EU to take urgent countermeasures over Hungary's easing of entry conditions for Russians - FT

The European People's Party calls on the EU to take urgent action over Hungary's decision to ease visa restrictions for Russians. This creates security risks and may allow Russians to circumvent restrictions in the Schengen area.

News of the World • July 30, 12:08 PM • 19430 views

Restoration of Ukraine will be the largest project in Europe in the XXI century - Kuleba

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the country's recovery will bring multibillion-dollar investments. Kuleba also emphasized the prospects for closer economic cooperation with Moldova in the context of both countries' accession to the EU.

Economy • July 23, 01:58 PM • 23392 views

Zelensky: “Putin missed, he failed to create division in Europe”

The President of Ukraine called for preserving unity in Europe despite Putin's attempts to create a split. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of joint actions and determination of European countries to ensure peace.

Politics • July 18, 11:18 AM • 17025 views

Borrell and Michelle react to the assassination attempt on Trump

President of the European Council Charles Michel condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump during his election campaign.

News of the World • July 14, 11:01 AM • 25097 views

Orban sends a letter to the EU parroting Russian propaganda about "peace for Ukraine."

After his meeting with Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent a letter to EU leaders in which he paraphrased Russian propaganda about "peace for Ukraine," including false claims about Ukrainian military losses.

War • July 8, 09:49 PM • 85749 views