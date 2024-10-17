President arrives at the EU summit
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the EU summit, where he is met by Charles Michel. Zelenskyy is to present Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders.
On Thursday, October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the EU summit. He has already been met by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, UNN reports.
Zelenskyy was met by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.
Today, the President is to present the Victory Plan to the leaders of the European Union.
Addendum
On the eve of , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.