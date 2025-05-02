There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

While the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, talks about meetings with the International Chamber of Commerce and promises "attracting foreign business", investors are not in a hurry to join the agency's tenders. According to anti-corruption activists, the reason for this is the lack of trust in the system of management of seized assets, writes UNN.

Details

Recently, Olena Duma reported on a meeting with representatives of the International Chamber of Commerce of Ukraine (ICC Ukraine), dedicated to "the prospects of attracting foreign business" to the management of seized assets.

According to her, the meeting discussed mechanisms for informing foreign businesses about investment-attractive seized assets under the management of ARMA, and the possibilities of their effective use in the interests of the state.

At the meeting, the head of ARMA proudly informed about the launched "large-scale" update of the Register of Seized Assets.

"I am confident that ICC Ukraine will become a reliable partner for us in communicating with international business and promoting participation in ARMA tenders on the basis of transparent competition," Duma stressed.

She also announced the preparation of a memorandum with ICC Ukraine, which should facilitate the dissemination of information among foreign companies about the objects transferred to management.

However, such rhetoric is more likely to be met with skepticism. After all, real market participants, according to the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, refuse to participate in tenders precisely because of the opaque rules and lack of information about the assets.

So, is business really ready to go to ARMA tenders? Most likely - no. Experts previously noted that the system of selecting managers remains closed and opaque, and announcements of tenders often do not contain even basic information about the object of management.

As a result, we have a telling situation: instead of creating conditions for real investor involvement, the agency is building a public rhetoric that only looks like activity. But no meeting with the chambers will change the fact that the private sector sees no point in investing in a system that does not guarantee clear procedures, predictability and protection of interests.

ARMA avoids self-criticism and turned the reform into an information war — Transparency International Ukraine