Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16639 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35248 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42511 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29595 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 40986 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 73989 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143505 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122204 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130405 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128222 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Publications
Exclusives
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14275 views

The head of ARMA, Olena Duma, reports on meetings with the International Chamber of Commerce, but investors are in no hurry to participate in tenders due to a lack of trust in the asset management system.

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

While the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, talks about meetings with the International Chamber of Commerce and promises "attracting foreign business", investors are not in a hurry to join the agency's tenders. According to anti-corruption activists, the reason for this is the lack of trust in the system of management of seized assets, writes UNN.

Details

Recently, Olena Duma reported on a meeting with representatives of the International Chamber of Commerce of Ukraine (ICC Ukraine), dedicated to "the prospects of attracting foreign business" to the management of seized assets.

According to her, the meeting discussed mechanisms for informing foreign businesses about investment-attractive seized assets under the management of ARMA, and the possibilities of their effective use in the interests of the state.

At the meeting, the head of ARMA proudly informed about the launched "large-scale" update of the Register of Seized Assets.

"I am confident that ICC Ukraine will become a reliable partner for us in communicating with international business and promoting participation in ARMA tenders on the basis of transparent competition," Duma stressed.

She also announced the preparation of a memorandum with ICC Ukraine, which should facilitate the dissemination of information among foreign companies about the objects transferred to management.

However, such rhetoric is more likely to be met with skepticism. After all, real market participants, according to the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, refuse to participate in tenders precisely because of the opaque rules and lack of information about the assets.

So, is business really ready to go to ARMA tenders? Most likely - no. Experts previously noted that the system of selecting managers remains closed and opaque, and announcements of tenders often do not contain even basic information about the object of management.

As a result, we have a telling situation: instead of creating conditions for real investor involvement, the agency is building a public rhetoric that only looks like activity. But no meeting with the chambers will change the fact that the private sector sees no point in investing in a system that does not guarantee clear procedures, predictability and protection of interests.

ARMA avoids self-criticism and turned the reform into an information war — Transparency International Ukraine01.05.25, 19:50 • 7828 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

