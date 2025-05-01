ARMA avoids self-criticism and turned the reform into an information war — Transparency International Ukraine

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29583 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71470 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84791 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96579 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103683 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277612 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151553 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168753 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225693 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253360 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81805 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 181546 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277612 views

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 216020 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 250785 views
Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11314 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20239 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22564 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21014 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83632 views
ARMA avoids self-criticism and turned the reform into an information war — Transparency International Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5554 views

Transparency International stated that ARMA is conducting a campaign to discredit the reform of seized asset management, avoiding recognition of mistakes and manipulating facts.

ARMA avoids self-criticism and turned the reform into an information war — Transparency International Ukraine

Transparency International Ukraine conducted a content analysis of the public communication of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. Anti-corruption experts came to the conclusion that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, ARMA built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the system of managing seized property and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes, writes UNN.

Details

According to experts, the reform of ARMA has become one of the main topics in the agency's communication recently - in general, from February 1 to April 16, 2025, 25% of all communication on the Fb page was devoted to draft law No. 12374-d.

During this time, the tone of the agency's communication gradually changed, and after April 11, it became categorically negative towards draft law No. 12374-d - loud accusations were made: from "political bias" to "violation of the Constitution" and "threat to the anti-corruption system".

Transparency International Ukraine noted that ARMA constantly changed the emphasis in its communication, sometimes denying its own theses that it had made earlier. 

The only message that did not change was that ARMA has been reforming since 2023. Such an approach in the communication of a state body is difficult to call constructive 

- experts noted.

At the same time, ARMA's publications never mentioned failures or problems in the agency's work, which should have become the basis for a deep reform.

In addition, representatives of the agency did not cover the positive changes contained in draft law No. 12374-d at all - ARMA focused only on its criticism, often "manipulating facts" or referring to outdated versions of the document.

ARMA's manipulative and selective approach to communication about draft law 12374-d indicates that ARMA directs all its communication activity to the non-acceptance of this particular version of the draft law. Despite all the positive changes in it, the Agency's messages imply that the draft law does not provide any advantages for the management and sale of seized assets, as well as for the body itself. And this contradicts the real feedback and assessments of this normative act by various state bodies and representatives of the expert community 

- emphasized in TI Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Recently, Olena Duma once again criticized draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure". At the same time, she herself called her work at ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues "deliberately spread false information" about the draft law on the reform of ARMA in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported the position of Anastasia Radina and stated that the resistance of the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. 

Let's add

Earlier, Anastasia Radina noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them, Radina, cited the case when the anti-corruption committee asked ARMA how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register and 36,000 have been transferred to management, i.e. about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhiria, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which has no independent economic value.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Ukraine
