Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two
Kyiv • UNN
Jeremy Renner stated that Disney offered him half the fee for the second season of the "Hawkeye" series. The actor refused to film due to such a financial proposal.
Marvel star Jeremy Renner said that Disney offered him half of his salary for the role of Hawkeye for the second season, UNN writes with reference to Gizmodo.
Details
As the publication notes, if any recent Marvel Cinematic Universe series from Disney+ seemed ready to get a second season, it was "Hawkeye." It starred one of the original Avengers, played by Jeremy Renner; it introduced a new, younger version of the hero in the person of Kate Bishop Haley Steinfeld; and told a story involving characters who have since returned in other places, such as Kingpin, Elena, Echo and others.
But, according to Renner, he was asked to star in the second season, but was offered only half of what he received for the first season, so he refused. "They asked me to star in the second season and offered me half the money," Renner said on the High Performance podcast. - I'm like, "Well, it's going to be twice as much work for me for half as much money and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half as much."
"I'm like, "Sorry? Why? Did you think I was only half of Jeremy because I was hit by a car? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I earned in the first season," he continued, referring to his 2023 accident when he was hit by a snowmobile and suffered near-fatal injuries.
Renner was quick to add that it wasn't Marvel who did it, but Disney's accountants. "It's not Marvel, mind you," Renner said. - It's just Disney, not even really Disney. It's just stingy, accountants. I told them to fly a kite. I mean, it's just an offensive offer. So we didn't agree on that."
io9 reached out to Disney for comment, and an insider there disputed Renner's claims, but was unable to elaborate, the publication writes.
