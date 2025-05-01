Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has spoken about the training he is doing to be ready to perform at the star reunion concert in July. The Guardian writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

Due to concerns about his health, Ozzy Osbourne insists that he will perform in July at a concert that is considered his last, as the frontman of the original Black Sabbath line-up – no matter what it costs him.

I will be there and do everything possible, no matter what it costs me. So all I can do is come he said.

The musician also spoke about the psychological consequences of health problems.

You wake up the next morning and find that something has gone wrong. You start to think that it will never end Osbourne complained.

He said the reunion concert was conceived by his wife Sharon as "something to give him a reason to get up in the morning."

The concert, titled "Back to the Beginning", which will take place in the band's favorite Villa Park in Birmingham, will feature star metal bands including Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax.

But this week, the frontman of another opening act, Tool, expressed doubts about Osbourne's ability to perform.

I am cautious in my assessments, saying: "Yes! He will do it." I don't know what modern miracles we will invent to get him on stage and perform songs together, but it will be a real challenge. I am honored to be a part of this momentous event. But I am preparing for the worst, hoping for the best — said Maynard James Keenan.

Addition

In recent years, Ozzy Osbourne has experienced an extraordinary series of health setbacks. In July 2019, he fell unsuccessfully, and the injury aggravated an old spinal problem, requiring numerous surgeries. He also suffered from pneumonia and a prolonged infection. And later he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.