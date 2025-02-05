For the first time in 20 years: Black Sabbath to perform at Birmingham Festival in original lineup

The legendary band Black Sabbath will perform in its native Birmingham with its classic lineup for the first time in 20 years. The concert will take place on July 5 at Villa Park Stadium as part of a charity festival. It was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Heather Butler and Bill Ward, who founded the heavy metal genre and changed the history of music, will take the stage together. In addition to Black Sabbath, the festival will feature dozens of bands inspired by their work, including Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Gojira, and Anthrax.

According to Ozzy Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, this concert will be a special moment for the musician. After he was forced to stop performing in 2023 due to Parkinson's disease and spinal injuries, he is determined to give one last show in the city where it all began.

“Ozzy hasn't had a chance to say goodbye to his friends and fans, and he feels like he hasn't put a full stop to it. This will be his end,” she told the BBC.

Recall

Coldplay has set a record for the largest stadium concerts in the 21st century after their two-day performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.