$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 11668 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

12:24 PM • 27458 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 48938 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 61598 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 71616 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 232117 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 137678 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 161147 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 223697 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 247356 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
6.2m/s
31%
751 mm
Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 120916 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 42778 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

10:34 AM • 22699 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

10:41 AM • 13664 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 24291 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 25162 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 121824 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 232130 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 188725 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 226401 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 8346 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 12216 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 11443 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 43406 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 77506 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11260 views

Illegal schemes in the electronics trade create unfair competition, destroying white business. Law enforcement agencies should investigate tax violations and bring those responsible to justice.

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

"Gray" schemes in the electronics market create unfair competition and destroy legal business, because they do not give it the opportunity to work effectively. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by lawyer, former advisor to the director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleg Shram.

Any smuggled goods destroy real and legal business, because they do not give those who act in accordance with the letter of the law the opportunity to work effectively, make profits, and develop. Of course, any "gray", "black" or other schemes that allow minimizing taxes - they create real competition, destroy the white business that wants, is ready, and works in white. They are not given the opportunity to work effectively

- said Shram.

He explained that the investigation of tax violations involves a clear sequence of actions by law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement officers must conduct the entire complex of necessary investigative procedural actions, determine the amount that did not reach the budget for a certain period, and bring them (the perpetrators - ed.) to criminal responsibility. And, accordingly, the court must assess the collected evidence and issue an appropriate verdict

- explained the lawyer.

According to him, after establishing the amount of tax debt, several scenarios are possible - payment of the full or agreed amount with the tax authority (which entails the closure of criminal proceedings), or denial and consideration of the case in court.

When asked whether companies that are split into dummy FOPs can be held accountable, Shram replied that it is real.

Of course, you can. The question is that here it is necessary to prove not only the amount of unpaid taxes and fees, but also the guilt of those persons who are responsible for this. Whether it is one person or several people. At least, it is the head of the relevant legal entity, the chief accountant. If these are several networks, then it is necessary to find out what these networks are, who manages them and who is involved in this... There must be painstaking work, a systematic approach to the work of the pre-trial investigation body, and prosecutors who must understand these issues and give an appropriate assessment

- summed up the lawyer.

Let us remind you

About a month ago, the State Tax Service of Ukraine discovered schemes of evading VAT payment for more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks. The head of the department, Ruslan Kravchenko, said that during the inspections, tax officials discovered massive facts of trade without the use of RRO/PRRO and the absence of documents on the origin of the equipment. At the same time, the State Tax Service also handed over to law enforcement officers the facts of artificial division of sales by the above-mentioned networks: legal entities involved up to 300 related FOPs in a simplified system. Tax officials identified 170 entrepreneurs involved in these manipulations. Their total income is UAH 1.72 billion.

Earlier, the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, in response to a request from UNN, reported that law enforcement officers are investigating the facts of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade. According to UNN sources, the investigation covers the facts of supplying equipment of well-known brands to the territory of Ukraine - we are talking about more than 30 criminal proceedings and suspicions against 7 people, part of the materials have already been submitted to the court. 

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, noted that, in particular, the company "Yabko" openly stated that they work "in the shadows", breaking up into FOPs. He stressed that this is a direct violation of the law - a crime under at least Article 212 of the Criminal Code regarding tax evasion. 

Let's add

According to the American Chamber of Commerce, losses to the state budget from the functioning of the shadow market of only certain smartphone models amount to UAH 5.5 billion. According to Chamber experts, one of the large sellers has more than 100 stores throughout Ukraine, which operate through a network of hundreds of fictitious FOPs. 

The European Business Association and its Committee on Household Appliances insisted on the need to take urgent measures to combat the illegal import of household appliances and electronics in Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Brent
$61.33
Bitcoin
$96,836.50
S&P 500
$5,652.26
Tesla
$289.12
Газ TTF
$31.90
Золото
$3,226.80
Ethereum
$1,848.97