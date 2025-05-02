Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

On the night of May 3, frosts are expected on the soil surface in Sumy, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. And Saturday and Sunday will be windy and rainy in some regions of the country. Thunderstorms are predicted in some places.

This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, UNN reports.

Frosts on the ground are expected in Sumy, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions on Saturday night. On May 3-4, storm gusts of south-westerly wind of up to 15-20 meters per second are likely in some parts of Ukraine. Be careful! Thunderstorms are expected on Saturday and Sunday in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions. - said the weather forecaster.

Didenko also added that mostly dry, but sometimes windy weather is expected in other central regions, in the south and east this weekend.

The temperature at night is +7+14 degrees, on Saturday in the north-east +2+6 degrees Celsius with frosts on the ground 0-3 degrees. Only in the north-east - warned the weather forecaster.

However, during the day the air in Ukraine will warm up to +18+23, in some places to +23+26 degrees. Very warm weekends are also expected in the capital. During the day, up to +23+26 degrees are promised, but in some places thunderstorms and storm gusts of wind are also possible.

In addition, according to the weather forecaster, atmospheric pressure will jump a lot. So Didenko advised weather-dependent people to prepare.

