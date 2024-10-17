Zelensky: Immediate invitation to Ukraine to join NATO would be decisive
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that an invitation to NATO would strengthen the country's position and confirm the irreversibility of European integration. Zelenskyy emphasized that this would be the main argument for ending the war.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that an immediate invitation to join NATO would be a decisive signal that would strengthen Ukraine's position in the international arena and confirm the irreversibility of its European integration and democratic development.
He said this at a meeting of the European Council, reports UNN.
Ukraine is a democratic country that has proven that it can defend the Euro-Atlantic region and our common way of life. russia has for decades exploited the geopolitical uncertainty caused by Ukraine's non-NATO status. Now the fact that Ukraine is immediately invited to join NATO would be decisive. Of course, membership will come later
According to him, Putin just has to see that his geopolitical calculations are worthless.
“An invitation now with membership later will not have any political price - it is a strong decision that requires nothing but determination,” he emphasized.
Zelenskyy noted that the invitation now represents more than just NATO membership. For Ukraine, it also symbolizes the inevitability of European integration and the irreversibility of the country's democratic path.
“The invitation will strengthen our diplomatic position. And this will become one of the main arguments for ending the war,” the President said.
Recall
European Council President Charles Michel said that Ukraine's future is inextricably linked to the European Union. He also emphasized the need for immediate military and financial support for Ukraine, assuring that the EU will stand by Ukraine as long as it is needed