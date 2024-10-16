There is no other way: Borrell reacts to Zelensky's victory plan
Kyiv • UNN
EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said that Ukraine needs stronger security guarantees. He emphasized that the only way to force Putin to the negotiating table is for Ukraine to win on the battlefield.
Ukraine needs more powerful security guarantees. This was stated to a Radio Liberty correspondent in Brussels by the head of the European Union's foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, commenting on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's victory plan, UNN reports.
"Let's wait for Zelensky to arrive to present the plan to EU leaders and discuss it. Yes, we have to provide Ukraine with better and stronger security guarantees. And, as I said earlier, this is not because we are good friends of Ukraine, but because Ukraine's security is our security," Borrell said.
According to the EU's chief of diplomacy, Europeans need to realize that "we hesitated too much in the past to provide the necessary military capabilities to Ukraine.
"Now we don't have to hesitate. We cannot allow Ukraine to be plunged into a protracted war that will last for years. As I said, the only way to force Putin to the negotiating table is to win on the battlefield. There is no other way," he summarized.
Context
The day before, European Council President Charles Michel saidthat he had invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the European Council summit on Thursday, October 17, to present his victory plan.
Zelenskiy presented a five-point victory plan to the Verkhovna Rada on October 16. He added that the plan also contains secret annexes that will be provided to Ukraine's partners.