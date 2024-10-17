Zelensky: 18 EU members commented on the Victory Plan

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Zelensky: 18 EU members commented on the Victory Plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13760 views

President Zelenskyy said that 18 EU members had commented on Ukraine's Victory Plan. Most speakers supported the plan, and long-range weapons were discussed with some countries.

Zelensky: 18 EU members commented on the Victory Plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 18 members of the European Union had commented on the Victory Plan. He had a private part of the conversation with the allies, and afterwards most of those who spoke were fully in favor of supporting the plan.

He said this at a press conference following his participation in a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports .

I thank President Michel for the invitation. Today we had a very productive conversation with all members of the European Union, with all our colleagues. 18 of them commented on the Victory Plan. I am very grateful that I had a private part of the conversation with the allies and after our very frank conversation, most of those who spoke were fully on the side of supporting the Victory Plan. I am glad that they heard some details from me, I am glad that our teams will work further

- Zelensky said.  

President Zelenskyy noted that he had previously communicated with some countries about some points of the Victory Plan, in particular those related to long-range weapons.

“As for some members among our allies, I have already started to communicate with them some points of the Victory Plan, because it depends on their will to strengthen us with some elements that are in a closed annex. Mostly it concerns long-range weapons,  so I had meetings with President Baden, the British Prime Minister, Chancellor Scholz, President Macron and Italian Prime Minister Meloni,” Zelensky said. 

Help

The European Union (EU) is a political and economic union of 27 member states.  Addendum President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that most of the points of the Victory Plan were supportedalthough some of them are of a sensitive nature.   

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the readiness of international partners is key to implementing the Victory Plan. He emphasized that this plan is not for critics, but to ensure Ukraine's strength, regardless of Russia's actions. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Giorgia Meloni
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Charles Michel
Olaf Scholz
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
