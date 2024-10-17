Zelensky: 18 EU members commented on the Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that 18 EU members had commented on Ukraine's Victory Plan. Most speakers supported the plan, and long-range weapons were discussed with some countries.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 18 members of the European Union had commented on the Victory Plan. He had a private part of the conversation with the allies, and afterwards most of those who spoke were fully in favor of supporting the plan.
He said this at a press conference following his participation in a meeting of the European Council.
I thank President Michel for the invitation. Today we had a very productive conversation with all members of the European Union, with all our colleagues. 18 of them commented on the Victory Plan. I am very grateful that I had a private part of the conversation with the allies and after our very frank conversation, most of those who spoke were fully on the side of supporting the Victory Plan. I am glad that they heard some details from me, I am glad that our teams will work further
President Zelenskyy noted that he had previously communicated with some countries about some points of the Victory Plan, in particular those related to long-range weapons.
“As for some members among our allies, I have already started to communicate with them some points of the Victory Plan, because it depends on their will to strengthen us with some elements that are in a closed annex. Mostly it concerns long-range weapons, so I had meetings with President Baden, the British Prime Minister, Chancellor Scholz, President Macron and Italian Prime Minister Meloni,” Zelensky said.
The European Union (EU) is a political and economic union of 27 member states. Addendum President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that most of the points of the Victory Plan were supportedalthough some of them are of a sensitive nature.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the readiness of international partners is key to implementing the Victory Plan. He emphasized that this plan is not for critics, but to ensure Ukraine's strength, regardless of Russia's actions.