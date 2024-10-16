President confirms that he will present the Victory Plan at the European Council tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy confirmed that he will present Ukraine's Victory Plan at a meeting of the European Council on October 17. The plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he will present Ukraine's Victory Plan at a meeting of the European Council on October 17. He said this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.
Ukraine's partners, to whom we have already presented this Plan, have taken it on board. Attentive. The teams are focused on the details for the sake of effective support. Tomorrow I will present the Victory Plan at a meeting of the European Council
The Plan has already been presented to the leadership of the United States, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.
European Council President Charles Michel said that on October 17, the President of Ukraine will present the Victory Plan in the European Council.
President Zelenskyy unveiled the Victory Plan with 5 points and 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and guarantee security.
