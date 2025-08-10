$41.460.00
Ending the war between Russia and Ukraine involves territorial exchange - Graham

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

The US senator believes that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war will involve territorial exchange. He recalled the division of Germany and the Korean Peninsula as examples of coexistence of divided territories.

Ending the war between Russia and Ukraine involves territorial exchange - Graham

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war will involve a territorial exchange. He stated this on NBC News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the American politician, Ukraine will not be able to definitively expel Russian occupiers from its territory. At the same time, the Russians will not be able to capture Kyiv. Therefore, a peace agreement will involve some form of mutual territorial concessions.

As an example of the coexistence of divided territories, he recalled the eastern and western parts of Germany from 1945 to the late 1980s – Berlin was also divided among the victorious countries in World War II. He also mentioned the division of the Korean Peninsula.

The journalist reminded Graham of his own statement from 2023: at that time, he stated that wars should not be ended by ceding territory to the aggressor, and concessions to Russia in Ukraine would inspire the Kremlin to new wars, including against EU and NATO member states.

To this, Graham replied that continued military aid to Ukraine would guarantee peace in Europe, as the Russians would be "restrained by the deadliest army on the European continent - the Ukrainian one."

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the United States will no longer finance the war in Ukraine, as Americans are "tired of sending money to this conflict."

Yevhen Ustimenko

