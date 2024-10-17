Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's future EU membership with the President and leaders of political groups in the European Parliament
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Parliament and leaders of political groups. The parties discussed financial assistance, support for the Peace Formula and Ukraine's future membership in the EU.
On Thursday, October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Roberta Metzola and leaders of political groups. The parties discussed financial assistance and support for the Peace Formula from the European Parliament. The head of state said this on Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
Ukraine's future membership in the EU, financial assistance and support for the Peace Formula from the European Parliament are among the main topics of discussion during the meeting with President Robert Metzola and leaders of political groups
He noted the personal leadership of Roberta Mecola and the strong voice of the European Parliament in support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression and on its way to the EU.
I count on the continued leadership of the European Parliament in providing Ukraine with the necessary assistance to accelerate the victory over Russian terror and in the process of integration into the EU
Recall
