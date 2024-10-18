European Council calls for rapid increase of military support for Ukraine - conclusions of the meeting
The European Council called for a rapid increase in military aid to Ukraine, especially air defense systems and ammunition. The EU reaffirmed its commitment to support Ukraine “as long as necessary” in all areas.
The European Council has called for a rapid increase in military support for Ukraine and the acceleration of its provision, including air defense systems, ammunition and missiles. This is stated in the conclusions of the European Council meeting on October 17, UNN reports.
Details
The European Council has analyzed the work on providing military support to Ukraine. The Council calls for the swift finalization of the European Peace Fund assistance measures that will further boost military support to Ukraine. The European Council calls for a rapid increase in military support and accelerated delivery, in particular of air defense systems, ammunition and missiles, which are urgently needed to protect the population of Ukraine and critical energy infrastructure, and underlines the importance of increasing support for Ukraine's defense industry
It is emphasized that military support will be provided in full compliance with the security and defense policies of certain member states.
It also states that the European Council reaffirms the unwavering commitment of the European Union to provide further political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as necessary and as intensively as required.
"Russia must not win," the conclusions say.
In addition, the European Council condemned Russia's constant shelling of Ukraine's critical energy and civilian infrastructure.
Recall
European Council President Charles Michel said that Ukraine's future is inextricably linked to the European Union. He also emphasized the need for immediate military and financial support for Ukraine, assuring that the EU will stand by Ukraine's side for as long as it takes.