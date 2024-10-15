This week Zelensky will present the Victory Plan to the European Council
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the European Council Summit on October 17. He will present his Victory Plan and discuss the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine.
On Thursday, October 17, the President of Ukraine will present the Victory Plan to the European Council. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by European Council President Charles Michel.
I have invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the European Council summit on Thursday, October 17, to summarize the latest developments in Russia's war against Ukraine and present his Victory Plan
During one of his recent video addresses, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the presentation of the Victory Plan to European partners.