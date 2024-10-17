Zelenskyy: Readiness of our partners makes it possible to make the Victory Plan a reality
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that the Victory Plan is aimed at strengthening the country, regardless of Russia's actions. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of international partners' support for the implementation of this plan.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the readiness of international partners is key to the implementation of the Victory Plan. He emphasized that this plan is not for critics, but to ensure Ukraine's strength, regardless of Russia's actions. He said this during a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, reports UNN.
The plan of victory is not about anyone, we did not make this plan for critics or people who are ready to criticize us, but still we are now in Brussels together with our allies, and not where we started at the beginning of the war. Our plan is about how to change Ukraine so that it is strong for diplomatic or any other way to solve this problem. Being strong does not depend on Russia's readiness or willingness, but only on the readiness of our partners. So this gives us an opportunity to make this plan a reality
