Zelenskyy discusses defense support for Ukraine and movement to the EU with European Council President
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with the President of the European Council. The parties discussed the Victory Plan, defense support, movement towards the EU, sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's economic stability.
During a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, the Ukrainian president discussed defense assistance to Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and Ukraine's movement toward the European Union, UNN reports citing Zelenskyy's Telegram post.
I met with President of the European Council Charles Michel. Our key topic was the presentation of the Victory Plan. We expect the EU to actively participate in its implementation. We also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, further defense support, our movement towards the EU, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and ensuring the stability of our economy and financial system
The President personally thanked Charles Michel for his leadership throughout all the years of his presidency, for all the decisions in support of our state and people.
European Council President Charles Michel said that Ukraine's future is inextricably linked to the European Union. He also emphasized the need for immediate military and financial support for Ukraine, assuring that the EU will stand by Ukraine's side for as long as it takes.