President of the European Council: Ukraine clearly understands what it needs, and EU leaders should help
Kyiv • UNN
President of the European Council Charles Michel said that Ukraine clearly knows its needs, and EU leaders should provide the necessary assistance, including additional equipment and technology, to protect it from war. He said this during a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
Ukraine is very clear about what it needs, and from our side, the EU leaders should really help to make this happen. We need to transfer more equipment, more technology, so that Ukraine can defend itself against this terrible war
Recall
President of the European Council Charles Michel said that Ukraine's future is inextricably linked to the European Union. He also emphasized the need for immediate military and financial support for Ukraine, assuring that the EU would stand by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary.
