NATO Secretary General: Ukraine will become 33rd or 34th member of the Alliance
Kyiv • UNN
Mark Rutte said that Ukraine will join NATO in the future. This decision was made in Washington, although the exact procedure for accession has not yet been determined.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine will join the Alliance in May as its 33rd or 34th member. He said this before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday, UNN reports .
According to him, Ukraine will be a member of NATO in the future. This is what Washington has decided.
At the moment, it looks like Ukraine will be the 33rd member. However, someone else will join (NATO - ed.) before them. But Ukraine will be a member of NATO in the future - that's what we decided in Washington
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reaffirmedthat the Alliance stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, now and in the future. He said that NATO defense ministers will meet with their Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Thursday evening to discuss the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's most pressing needs.