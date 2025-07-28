Defence Intelligence of Ukraine updated the list of "Kremlin Mouthpieces", adding 16 new individuals

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, updated the "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" section on the War&Sanctions portal, adding 16 new individuals. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Another 16 individuals have been added to the database who systematically work in the interests of Russian propaganda, spread disinformation, legitimize aggression against Ukraine, and raise funds for the needs of the Russian army. - the message says.

Among the figures are journalists from Kremlin media, war correspondents, authors of fake "documentaries," and administrators of hostile Telegram channels. In particular, the following individuals were added to the database of Russian propagandists:

Olga Kiriy — RT Documentary journalist, author of propaganda films "Azovstal" (2022), "I Accuse Fascism" (2025), and "Ukraine's Toxic War";

Sergey Georgiev — RIA "Novosti Crimea" war correspondent, appointed as the so-called "ombudsman of the Kherson region" to ensure "simplification and acceleration of the region's integration";

Renat Shavlo — Russian propagandist and war correspondent, known by the pseudonym "Georgy Medvedev," who has systematically worked since 2014 to justify and promote Russian aggression against Ukraine. Author of the Telegram channel "Medvedev's Notes" and propaganda books "Mariupol. The Right to Truth" and "By Military Road: Horlivka, Yasynuvata, Shebekino";

Pavel Kukushkin — war correspondent of the international brigade "Pyatnashka" as part of the Russian Armed Forces, author of the Telegram channel "WERE YOU THERE?";

Administrators of the Telegram channel "Archangel of Special Forces" — serviceman of the 45th Special Forces Brigade of the Airborne Forces Yevgeny Zhulidov and his accomplices: Yevgeny Aleynik, Tatyana Aksenova, and Olesya Lyankevich.

It is noted that since the launch of the section at the end of 2024, this is its seventh update. In total, the section contains information about 136 mouthpieces of the enemy's information warfare.

For every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be just retribution - emphasized the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

