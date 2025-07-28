$41.780.01
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Hackers Silent Crow and "Belarusian Cyberpartisans" attacked Aeroflot's servers, destroying databases, including passengers' personal data. Aeroflot confirmed a system failure, which led to the cancellation of more than 40 domestic flights.

Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights

The hacker groups Silent Crow and "Belarusian Cyber-Partisans" attacked the servers of the Russian airline "Aeroflot", as a result of which they copied and destroyed their databases, including the personal data of all passengers. Silent Crow reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

We announce the successful completion of a long and large-scale operation, as a result of which the internal IT infrastructure of "Aeroflot - Russian Airlines" has been completely compromised and destroyed... The personal data of all Russians who have ever flown with "Aeroflot" have now also gone on a journey - albeit without luggage and one-way

- the message says.

The hackers claim that they managed to obtain and download the full array of flight history databases, compromise all critical corporate systems, gain control over employees' personal computers, including top management, as well as copy data from listening servers, including audio recordings of phone conversations and intercepted communications, and extract data from surveillance and personnel control systems.

Volume of information obtained: 12TB of databases, 8TB of files from Windows Share, 2TB of corporate mail. All these resources are now unavailable or destroyed, and significant funds will be required for recovery.

Our operation is a direct message... for all employees of the repressive apparatus: your digital security is worthless, and you yourselves have long been under surveillance. The publication of part of the obtained data will begin in the near future. We did not just destroy the infrastructure - we left a trace. Glory to Ukraine! Long live Belarus

- the hackers stated.

Addition

In turn, "Aeroflot" warned of a malfunction in information systems and possible delays or cancellations of flights

A malfunction occurred in the information systems of "Aeroflot" airline, due to which "forced adjustment" of the flight schedule is expected — including their postponement or cancellation, the carrier's press service reported.

The causes of the malfunction are not specified. Passengers are asked to monitor information on the Sheremetyevo airport website, the airport display board, and announcements via loudspeakers.

Later, information appeared about the cancellation of more than 40 domestic flights. 

Drones attacked the Leningrad region: flights delayed at Pulkovo airport27.07.25, 10:51

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Belarus
Ukraine
Tesla
