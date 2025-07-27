Drones attacked the Leningrad region: flights delayed at Pulkovo airport

On Sunday, July 27, the Leningrad region of Russia was attacked by drones: dozens of flights were delayed at Pulkovo airport, and a "partial decrease in mobile internet signal" was also reported. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

According to the governor of the region, Alexander Drozdenko, several drones were shot down during the morning hours, whose debris fell in Gatchina, Lomonosov and Kingisepp districts, Voiskovitsy settlement, and on the territory of the industrial zone in Primorsk.

At the same time, a video appeared online showing drones flying over the homes of residents of the Leningrad region.

Some of them were outraged that UAVs were flying over houses – at the same time, residents of Ukraine have been living in such a situation for almost three years, because Russia constantly launches missiles and drones at various Ukrainian cities and villages.

At Pulkovo airport, restrictions on receiving and releasing aircraft were introduced around 7:30 AM.

Recall

