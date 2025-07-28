Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station flooded

On July 28, a powerful downpour flooded the vestibule of the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv, which had previously suffered from a Russian attack. Lightning struck a pine tree in Partisan Glory Park, causing a fire. Also, due to bad weather, almost half a thousand settlements in six regions were de-energized, writes UNN.

Details

A powerful downpour that covered Kyiv on July 28 flooded the vestibule of the Lukyanivska metro station due to the roof damaged after the Russian missile attack on July 21.

The roof of the Blockbuster Mall shopping center is also leaking. Social media users say it was damaged a few weeks ago by fragments of downed enemy UAVs.

In addition, due to lightning striking a pine tree in Partisan Glory Park, the tree caught fire. Utility services went to the scene.

As a result of bad weather, 459 settlements in six regions of Ukraine were left without electricity completely or partially. "Ukrenergo" calls on citizens to refrain from using powerful electrical appliances until 10:00 PM to reduce the load on the energy system.

Recall

On July 28, significant rains and thunderstorms are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s are predicted in a number of other regions, which corresponds to danger level I.