Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station flooded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3412 views

On July 28, a powerful downpour flooded the vestibule of the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv, whose roof was damaged after a Russian attack. Lightning struck a pine tree in Partisan Glory Park, causing a fire, and also de-energized almost half a thousand settlements in six regions.

On July 28, a powerful downpour flooded the vestibule of the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv, which had previously suffered from a Russian attack. Lightning struck a pine tree in Partisan Glory Park, causing a fire. Also, due to bad weather, almost half a thousand settlements in six regions were de-energized, writes UNN.

Details

A powerful downpour that covered Kyiv on July 28 flooded the vestibule of the Lukyanivska metro station due to the roof damaged after the Russian missile attack on July 21.

The roof of the Blockbuster Mall shopping center is also leaking. Social media users say it was damaged a few weeks ago by fragments of downed enemy UAVs.

In addition, due to lightning striking a pine tree in Partisan Glory Park, the tree caught fire. Utility services went to the scene.

As a result of bad weather, 459 settlements in six regions of Ukraine were left without electricity completely or partially. "Ukrenergo" calls on citizens to refrain from using powerful electrical appliances until 10:00 PM to reduce the load on the energy system.

Recall

On July 28, significant rains and thunderstorms are expected in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s are predicted in a number of other regions, which corresponds to danger level I.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

