Zelensky: “Not many points of our Victory Plan were rejected”
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine said that most of the points of the Victory Plan were supported by partners, although some are sensitive. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of partner assistance, particularly with regard to long-range weapons.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that most of the points of the Victory Plan were supported, although some of them are sensitive. He said this during a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, UNN reports .
Not many points of our Victory Plan have been rejected before. In fact, we have secret sections of our document that are sensitive. We are asking for help, which is to make an early decision and give us permission to use long-range weapons weapons
He emphasized that Ukraine will also use its own weapons and capabilities, but it is important that partners help as well.
I am confident that thanks to unity in the EU, we can encourage not only EU leaders, but also other leaders to support the Plan
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the readiness of international partners is key to the implementation of the Victory Plan. He emphasized that this plan is not for critics, but to ensure Ukraine's strength, regardless of Russia's actions.