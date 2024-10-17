President of the European Council: “Ukraine's future is only in the EU”
Kyiv • UNN
President of the European Council Charles Michel said that Ukraine's future is inextricably linked to the European Union. He also emphasized the need for immediate military and financial support for Ukraine, assuring that the EU would stand by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary.
President Zelensky shared with us his thoughts on the Victory Plan. I have two messages for the people of Ukraine. The first is that the EU is on your side, as long as you need it. We are convinced that you need more support, both military and financial. All this needs to be done immediately, and this decision needs to be made in order to support the people of Ukraine. The following point is clear - Ukraine's future is only in the EU
Recall
On Thursday, October 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the EU summit. Today, the head of state is to present the Victory Plan to the leaders of the European Union.