More than four hundred rescuers worked: Kyiv completed the elimination of the consequences of the June 10 attack
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv has completed the elimination of the consequences of the night shelling on June 10. More than 440 rescuers and 100 pieces of equipment worked in 7 districts of the city.
The elimination of the consequences of the Russian shelling, which was carried out on the night of June 10, has been completed in the capital, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
As of now, the consequences of the shelling in the warehouses of the Obolonskyi district have been completely eliminated - the last center after the massive attack on the capital on the night of June 10
We remind you that as a result of the attack, 7 districts of the capital were affected. Destruction of residential and non-residential infrastructure, fires and, unfortunately, the death of one person were recorded.
More than 440 rescuers and more than 100 pieces of equipment, including a fire boat and a State Emergency Service robot, were involved in the elimination of the consequences. Also, 2 helicopters of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine were involved in extinguishing the fire.