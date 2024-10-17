There is a political decision on the distribution of 35 billion of Russian assets, but now everything depends on the unity of the EU leaders - President
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy announced the EU's political decision to distribute $35 billion in frozen Russian assets. Implementation depends on the unity of European leaders so that the decision is not blocked.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the EU has already made a political decision on the distribution of $35 billion of frozen Russian assets, but the further process depends on the unity of European leaders so that this decision is not blocked. He said this during a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel, UNN reports.
"The political decisions of the EU leaders regarding $35 billion of frozen Russian assets have already been made, and now everything depends on their unity so that no one can block this decision. This will help us a lot," Zelensky emphasized
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a quick decision on the distribution of 35 billion of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine.