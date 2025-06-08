Zelenskyy spoke about what he repeatedly told Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had never changed his position on the real causes of the war and Putin's true desire in a conversation with US leader Donald Trump. Zelenskyy also explained to Trump that strong guarantees are needed for peace to be truly lasting. He said this in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

Zelenskyy stated that if Russia agreed to a ceasefire, there would be no Operation Web.

After all, we are defending ourselves. A ceasefire is an element or step towards peace. Therefore, we need a ceasefire. But we have to prepare such plans. And we don't stop. We have to prepare such plans. Because we don't even know roughly what will happen tomorrow. We really don't know if they will stop this war. They don't want to. They don't want to stop the war. That's the problem - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia does not feel pressure.

Putin wants to restore the power of the Soviet Union. This is not possible, but I am not sure that there are people who can explain this to him. And he will do it. I am sure that in order to do this, to achieve his goal, he needs to achieve this primarily with Ukraine. He does not want to end the war, especially if partners start giving weak, uncertain signals. Uncertain pressure, I would say. Finding compromise dialogues with him. He feels it, that is, people are interested in him, so he does not end it - Zelenskyy explained.

Zelenskyy also commented on Donald Trump's statement that he feels that Putin actually wants peace.

With all due respect to President Trump, it seems to me that these are his personal opinions. I had several meetings with him and I never changed my position on the real causes of the war and on Putin's real desire. I don't know if the president (Trump - ed.) is ready to accept my position. Putin does not want to end the war. This is not possible in his head. Ending the war without the defeat of Ukraine is a defeat for him - said Zelenskyy.

The President stated that in the event of strong pressure, Russia will end the war, the question is for how long. Therefore, strong security guarantees are needed.

If there is strong pressure on them, they will end the war. The question will be for how long they will end it. Then the second question will arise, which I have also talked about many times to Trump. This is the question of security guarantees. Because if the security guarantees are weak, then it will be a pause. If these are strong guarantees, the peace will be lasting - Zelenskyy said.

