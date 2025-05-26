Macron believes that Trump "realizes" that Putin "lied" to him

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that US President Donald Trump "realizes" that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin "lied" to him, Le Monde reports, UNN writes.



"What is happening in Ukraine is unacceptable and extremely serious. It cannot be said that we are ready to discuss and bomb. This ambiguity demonstrates the inauthenticity of the discussions that took place," Macron said in Hanoi.

"I think President Trump realizes that when President Putin told him he was ready for peace, he lied to him," Macron said.

"In recent hours, we have seen again the expression of Donald Trump's anger. A form of impatience. I just want it to be put into action now," the French president said.

Macron also called for "a ceasefire, as long as possible."

Like other European leaders, Macron wants to set "a deadline for President Putin" to establish a ceasefire, "and after" that date there will be "massive reprisals."

On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years, including with the mediation of the United States. One of the agreements was to conduct exchange "1000 for 1000", which took place in three stages and ended on May 25. A meeting of the leaders of the countries was also discussed.

After that, on May 19, there were telephone negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Following their results, the Kremlin promised a memorandum within the framework of peace negotiations with proposals. But it has not been provided yet.