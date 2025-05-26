$41.510.01
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year
11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Macron believes that Trump "realizes" that Putin "lied" to him

Kyiv • UNN

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Donald Trump is aware of Putin's lies about peaceful intentions in Ukraine. Macron called for a lasting ceasefire and the establishment of a deadline for action.

Macron believes that Trump "realizes" that Putin "lied" to him

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that US President Donald Trump "realizes" that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin "lied" to him, Le Monde reports, UNN writes.

Details

"What is happening in Ukraine is unacceptable and extremely serious. It cannot be said that we are ready to discuss and bomb. This ambiguity demonstrates the inauthenticity of the discussions that took place," Macron said in Hanoi.

"I think President Trump realizes that when President Putin told him he was ready for peace, he lied to him," Macron said.

"In recent hours, we have seen again the expression of Donald Trump's anger. A form of impatience. I just want it to be put into action now,"  the French president said.

Trump: Putin has gone mad, and every word of Zelenskyy creates problems26.05.25, 05:09

Macron also called for "a ceasefire, as long as possible."

Like other European leaders, Macron wants to set "a deadline for President Putin" to establish a ceasefire, "and after" that date there will be "massive reprisals."

Russia has increased pressure on Ukraine, and the EU is ready to put pressure on Russia and expects the same from its allies, says Kallas26.05.25, 11:09

Addition

On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years, including with the mediation of the United States. One of the agreements was to conduct exchange "1000 for 1000", which took place in three stages and ended on May 25. A meeting of the leaders of the countries was also discussed.

After that, on May 19, there were telephone negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Following their results, the Kremlin promised a memorandum within the framework of peace negotiations with proposals. But it has not been provided yet.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Hanoi
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
