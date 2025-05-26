Trump: Putin has gone mad, and every word of Zelenskyy creates problems

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 155101 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 178884 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 248383 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 299763 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 183478 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 114865 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 109809 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74998 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57688 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54858 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

May 25, 06:14 PM • 10652 views

German bank blocked Schroeder's account for salaries from "Gazprom" - Bild

May 25, 06:31 PM • 6590 views

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

09:37 PM • 7796 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

11:39 PM • 7188 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

12:32 AM • 5152 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 248383 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 299763 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 278529 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 370489 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 449943 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 107898 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 155101 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 55268 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 52607 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 57178 views
Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Trump: Putin has gone mad, and every word of Zelenskyy creates problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1668 views

Donald Trump stated that Putin's actions in Ukraine are madness. He also criticized Zelenskyy, noting that his words "create problems."

Trump: Putin has gone mad, and every word of Zelenskyy creates problems

US President Donald Trump has always had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but "something happened" to the latter. The head of the White House wrote about this on the Truth Social social network, reports UNN.

Details

"He has gone completely insane! He is killing a lot of people unnecessarily, and I am not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are launched into Ukrainian cities for no reason at all," Trump said.

According to him, he always said that Putin wants the whole of Ukraine, not just part of it.

And maybe this is confirmed, but he will do it, it will lead to the collapse of Russia

- the US President wrote.

At the same time, he criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, according to Trump, is not doing his country a favor by saying what he is saying.

"Every word of his creates problems, I don't like it, and it better stop. This is a war that would never have started if I were president. This is the war of Zelenskyy, Putin and Biden, not "Trump", I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires that were started by blatant incompetence and hatred," Trump summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he is "unhappy" with the latest actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He noted that he has known Putin for a long time and has "always gotten along with him", but "he is launching missiles at cities and killing people, and I don't like it."

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noted that Ukraine would like US President Donald Trump to join it.

"Immediately cease fire": Trump's representative reacted to Russian shelling of Ukraine 25.05.25, 20:42 • 3288 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

