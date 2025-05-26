Trump: Putin has gone mad, and every word of Zelenskyy creates problems

US President Donald Trump has always had a good relationship with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but "something happened" to the latter. The head of the White House wrote about this on the Truth Social social network, reports UNN.

Details

"He has gone completely insane! He is killing a lot of people unnecessarily, and I am not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are launched into Ukrainian cities for no reason at all," Trump said.

According to him, he always said that Putin wants the whole of Ukraine, not just part of it.

And maybe this is confirmed, but he will do it, it will lead to the collapse of Russia - the US President wrote.

At the same time, he criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, according to Trump, is not doing his country a favor by saying what he is saying.

"Every word of his creates problems, I don't like it, and it better stop. This is a war that would never have started if I were president. This is the war of Zelenskyy, Putin and Biden, not "Trump", I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires that were started by blatant incompetence and hatred," Trump summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he is "unhappy" with the latest actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He noted that he has known Putin for a long time and has "always gotten along with him", but "he is launching missiles at cities and killing people, and I don't like it."

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, noted that Ukraine would like US President Donald Trump to join it.

