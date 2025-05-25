"Immediately cease fire": Trump's representative reacted to Russian shelling of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Keith Kellogg condemned the Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, calling it a violation of the Geneva Conventions. He called for an immediate ceasefire.
Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine, has reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.
Details
Kellogg is the first representative of the American administration to publicly comment on the latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine. He published a photo of night-time Kyiv after the shelling and called it a "violation of international humanitarian law.
This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols, which are designed to protect the innocent.
He also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
These attacks are disgraceful. Stop the killings. Ceasefire – immediately
At the same time, it is not known to whom exactly Kellogg was addressing – Ukraine or Russia.
Recall
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russians are not going to stop attacks on Ukraine, including as a result of impunity on the part of Western countries.