"Immediately cease fire": Trump's representative reacted to Russian shelling of Ukraine

Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine, has reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.

Details

Kellogg is the first representative of the American administration to publicly comment on the latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine. He published a photo of night-time Kyiv after the shelling and called it a "violation of international humanitarian law.

This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols, which are designed to protect the innocent. – Kellogg wrote.

He also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

These attacks are disgraceful. Stop the killings. Ceasefire – immediately – the official wrote.

At the same time, it is not known to whom exactly Kellogg was addressing – Ukraine or Russia.

Recall

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russians are not going to stop attacks on Ukraine, including as a result of impunity on the part of Western countries.