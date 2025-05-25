"Immediately cease fire": Trump's representative reacted to Russian shelling of Ukraine

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 143465 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 156739 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 231972 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 284053 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 176600 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 111632 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 107666 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74600 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57357 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54612 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
94%
746mm
Popular news

Occupants Damaged the Premises of the Largest Customer Service Center in Mykolaiv Oblast - Kravchenko

May 25, 09:42 AM • 38201 views

In Mykolaiv, they continue to search for another woman under the rubble - Kim

May 25, 09:57 AM • 15676 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 100871 views

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

02:12 PM • 23427 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

02:54 PM • 38914 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 231972 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 284053 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 272515 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 364453 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 444086 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 101378 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 143465 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 52842 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 50437 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 55091 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

"Immediately cease fire": Trump's representative reacted to Russian shelling of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

Keith Kellogg condemned the Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, calling it a violation of the Geneva Conventions. He called for an immediate ceasefire.

"Immediately cease fire": Trump's representative reacted to Russian shelling of Ukraine

Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for Ukraine, has reacted to the recent Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities. He wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.

Details

Kellogg is the first representative of the American administration to publicly comment on the latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine. He published a photo of night-time Kyiv after the shelling and called it a "violation of international humanitarian law.

This is Kyiv. The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols, which are designed to protect the innocent.

– Kellogg wrote.

He also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

These attacks are disgraceful. Stop the killings. Ceasefire – immediately

– the official wrote.

At the same time, it is not known to whom exactly Kellogg was addressing – Ukraine or Russia.

Recall

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russians are not going to stop attacks on Ukraine, including as a result of impunity on the part of Western countries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,360.60
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,511.31