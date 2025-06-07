During the Security Service of Ukraine's "Cobweb" operation, Russian truck drivers who delivered drones did not know what they were transporting. Ukraine used exclusively its own weapons, without the use of allied equipment. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

"They (truck drivers - ed.) didn't know anything. They were just doing their job," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian special services used only Ukrainian weapons and did not use equipment from the arsenal of allies.

"I really wanted us to use only what we produce, and for the distinction to be very clear," Zelenskyy added.

Let us remind

Airfields of strategic aviation in Russia massively caught fire as a result of a large-scale special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Cobweb". According to preliminary data, the losses of Russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars.

Washington Post, citing its sources in intelligence, reported that while the front line inside Ukraine, where the Russian army is trying to put pressure, remains a "hellish drone landscape," Ukrainian special services are preparing coordinated actions against the enemy's military forces deep inside Russia. Following the "Cobweb" operation, other complex strikes are possible.

The special operation "Cobweb", as a result of which the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation, was prepared for more than a year and a half.