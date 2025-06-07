$41.470.00
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 24394 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 51321 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 81346 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 60202 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 128561 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 96528 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136393 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166709 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121193 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101476 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy: Russian truck drivers were unaware of their role in Operation "Cobweb"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

President Zelenskyy stated that truck drivers were unaware of transporting drones during Operation "Cobweb." The SBU used exclusively Ukrainian weapons.

Zelenskyy: Russian truck drivers were unaware of their role in Operation "Cobweb"

During the Security Service of Ukraine's "Cobweb" operation, Russian truck drivers who delivered drones did not know what they were transporting. Ukraine used exclusively its own weapons, without the use of allied equipment. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

"They (truck drivers - ed.) didn't know anything. They were just doing their job," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian special services used only Ukrainian weapons and did not use equipment from the arsenal of allies.

"I really wanted us to use only what we produce, and for the distinction to be very clear," Zelenskyy added.

Let us remind

Airfields of strategic aviation in Russia massively caught fire as a result of a large-scale special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine called "Cobweb". According to preliminary data, the losses of Russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars.

Washington Post, citing its sources in intelligence, reported that while the front line inside Ukraine, where the Russian army is trying to put pressure, remains a "hellish drone landscape," Ukrainian special services are preparing coordinated actions against the enemy's military forces deep inside Russia. Following the "Cobweb" operation, other complex strikes are possible.

The special operation "Cobweb", as a result of which the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation, was prepared for more than a year and a half.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Security Service of Ukraine
The Washington Post
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
