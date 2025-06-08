Rubio insists on continuing direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 24719 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 64492 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 39576 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 61540 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 65411 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 47669 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 154560 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112125 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 160237 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94423 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

A wild wolf lived in an apartment in the middle of Kyiv for two years.

June 7, 03:43 PM • 8602 views

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

June 7, 04:44 PM • 5760 views

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

June 7, 05:18 PM • 10961 views

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

June 7, 06:07 PM • 17469 views

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

June 7, 06:30 PM • 12011 views
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 154560 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 147477 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 147549 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 191466 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 234816 views
Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 71142 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 95563 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 160238 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 140937 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 181158 views
Rubio insists on continuing direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

During a conversation with French Foreign Minister Barrot, the US Secretary of State stressed the importance of continuing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to achieve lasting peace.

Rubio insists on continuing direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insists on continuing Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. This was reported by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, UNN informs.

Details

According to her, Rubio had a conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot the day before.

The two leaders ... discussed ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Secretary Rubio stressed the importance of continuing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.

- said the State Department spokeswoman.

She added that other topics of discussion between the American and French diplomats were developments in the Middle East. In particular, Rubio expressed "unwavering commitment to the release of all hostages held in Gaza." In addition, the diplomats reaffirmed their shared commitment to prevent Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.

Let us remind you

The day before, vladimir medinsky, assistant to the head of the Kremlin, vladimir putin, head of the russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, stated that russia allegedly started the implementation of the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of allegedly unexpectedly postponing it to an indefinite period.

Later, the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that the statements of the russian side do not correspond to reality and previous agreements either on the exchange of prisoners or on the repatriation of bodies.

The US State Department believes there is "significant progress" in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia04.06.25, 02:01 • 3304 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
