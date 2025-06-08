Rubio insists on continuing direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insists on continuing Ukrainian-Russian "peace" talks. This was reported by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, UNN informs.

Details

According to her, Rubio had a conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot the day before.

The two leaders ... discussed ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Secretary Rubio stressed the importance of continuing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace. - said the State Department spokeswoman.

She added that other topics of discussion between the American and French diplomats were developments in the Middle East. In particular, Rubio expressed "unwavering commitment to the release of all hostages held in Gaza." In addition, the diplomats reaffirmed their shared commitment to prevent Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.

Let us remind you

The day before, vladimir medinsky, assistant to the head of the Kremlin, vladimir putin, head of the russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, stated that russia allegedly started the implementation of the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners and accused Ukraine of allegedly unexpectedly postponing it to an indefinite period.

Later, the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that the statements of the russian side do not correspond to reality and previous agreements either on the exchange of prisoners or on the repatriation of bodies.

The US State Department believes there is "significant progress" in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia