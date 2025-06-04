The US State Department believes there is "significant progress" in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The US State Department has stated that significant progress has been made in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by State Department spokeswoman Tammi Bruce during a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday, June 03, reports UNN.

Details

According to Tammi Bruce, the United States supports the efforts of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the "military conflict through diplomatic means."

Significant progress has been made over the past 4 months, including the exchange of prisoners of war... especially with regard to wounded and younger soldiers. - said the spokeswoman for the US State Department.

At the same time, she noted that the United States supports "bilateral efforts of the parties" and is not directly involved in the negotiations.

As the US President said, it should be about negotiations between both parties - emphasized Tammi Bruce.

At the same time, Bruce noted that Washington, assessing the progress of negotiations, pays attention to the facts, not to the statements of the parties.

"We look at what people do, not what they say," she added.

Recall

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that US President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he wants both of these leaders and both parties to sit down at the negotiating table together.

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump admits the introduction of sanctions against Russia. However, the head of the White House is ready to introduce them only if he considers such measures necessary.

