Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"
06:45 PM • 10274 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

06:15 PM • 22736 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 21687 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 191736 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 153506 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 252300 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 128455 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 231438 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 141363 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 143554 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

The US State Department believes there is "significant progress" in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

According to the State Department spokeswoman, the US supports the bilateral efforts of Ukraine and Russia in resolving the conflict. Progress has been made in 4 months, including the exchange of prisoners of war.

The US State Department believes there is "significant progress" in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The US State Department has stated that significant progress has been made in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by State Department spokeswoman Tammi Bruce during a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday, June 03, reports UNN.

Details

According to Tammi Bruce, the United States supports the efforts of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the "military conflict through diplomatic means."

Significant progress has been made over the past 4 months, including the exchange of prisoners of war... especially with regard to wounded and younger soldiers.

- said the spokeswoman for the US State Department.

At the same time, she noted that the United States supports "bilateral efforts of the parties" and is not directly involved in the negotiations.

As the US President said, it should be about negotiations between both parties

- emphasized Tammi Bruce.

At the same time, Bruce noted that Washington, assessing the progress of negotiations, pays attention to the facts, not to the statements of the parties.

"We look at what people do, not what they say," she added.

Recall

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that US President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he wants both of these leaders and both parties to sit down at the negotiating table together.

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump admits the introduction of sanctions against Russia. However, the head of the White House is ready to introduce them only if he considers such measures necessary.

russia does not plan to change Istanbul as a place for negotiations with Ukraine (audio)03.06.25, 23:50 • 514 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
United States Department of State
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
