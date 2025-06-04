russia does not plan to change Istanbul as a place for negotiations with Ukraine (audio)

The issue of changing Istanbul as a venue for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is not on the agenda. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Oleksandr Grushko, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that the diplomat was asked whether the Vatican could become the venue for the next round of negotiations.

[head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation] Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov clearly expressed our point of view. Istanbul is a platform where some experience of communication has already been accumulated - the diplomat answered.

Grushko noted that "the issue is not about platforms, the issue is about the essence." "Therefore, now the issue of choosing some new platform is not on the practical plane at all. It's not worth even thinking about," he said.

We remind you that on Monday, June 2, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and Russia of the second round of peace negotiations took place in Istanbul. The meeting took place in the Ciragan Palace, the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umyerov.

According to the results of the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side is convinced that all key issues can be resolved only at the level of leaders.

Dmytro Peskov stated that a meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelenskyy is unlikely in the near future. Trump is open to a meeting, but wants both sides to sit down at the negotiating table.

Russia did not provide any response to Ukraine's official document with a vision for ending the war, sent on the eve of the Istanbul talks. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that instead of constructiveness, Russia put forward old ultimatums, which undermined the possibility of achieving progress.