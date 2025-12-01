European Council President convenes EU leaders for informal meeting in February

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
09:32 AM • 4774 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 8958 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 17121 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 13642 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 23420 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 35330 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 48190 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41211 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42387 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 39148 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.3m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kovalenko: Russia will seek to destroy Ukraine and annex territories as long as Putin is in powerDecember 1, 01:41 AM • 9246 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 17340 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJDecember 1, 02:45 AM • 24789 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial TimesDecember 1, 03:12 AM • 13431 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhoto06:15 AM • 11628 views
Publications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 6576 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 17118 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 23418 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 68563 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 105154 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 1884 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 4774 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 68553 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 52675 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 69005 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

European Council President convenes EU leaders for informal meeting in February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

European Council President António Costa will host an informal meeting of EU leaders on February 12 at Alden Biesen Castle, Belgium, to discuss Europe's competitiveness. The meeting will follow discussions on the European Commission's proposal for a pan-European industrial revival.

European Council President convenes EU leaders for informal meeting in February

European Council President António Costa intends to convene EU leaders for an informal retreat in rural Belgium next February to discuss Europe's competitiveness, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting of the bloc's heads of state and government will take place on February 12 at Alden Biesen Castle, a 16th-century moated complex in the eastern Belgian region of Limburg, Costa said in an interview with the Portuguese daily newspaper Expresso.

The informal summit on competitiveness will take place just months after leaders discussed a European Commission proposal to foster a pan-European industrial revival by pooling funds for research, defense, and innovation in the EU's 2028-2035 budget.

Shortly before taking office a year ago, the European Council President stated that he wanted to organize periodic informal meetings of EU leaders where they could discuss broad strategic topics without the need to reach definitive conclusions. The goal was to create a space for the kind of debates that regularly derailed official summits chaired by Costa's predecessor, Charles Michel.

Although Costa wanted to hold these meetings outside the Belgian capital, security concerns forced him to hold the first of these events at the central Egmont Palace in Brussels last February. During that session, EU leaders discussed issues related to the broader topic of European defense. Last week, the bloc's leaders attended an informal meeting in Luanda, Angola, where talks focused on ongoing efforts to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

During an extensive interview with Expresso, which marked his first year as President of the European Council, Costa said that the biggest challenge he faced was stabilizing relations between the EU and US President Donald Trump. He said that this goal had been achieved, but he acknowledged that the dynamic between Brussels and Washington was "different" than it once was.

Costa said that it was crucial for the EU to "remain calm, composed, and continue to strive for constructive dialogue" in its relations with Trump, and noted that the relationship between Brussels and Washington is not "a relationship of equals." He pointed out that the EU consists of 27 member states, "each with its own policies and interests," while the US acts as a single federal entity.

EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa24.10.25, 03:17 • 21001 view

Julia Shramko

News of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
António Costa
European Commission
European Council
Angola
Donald Trump
Charles Michel
Belgium
United States
Ukraine