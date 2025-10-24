$41.760.01
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The President of the European Council, António Costa, announced that the EU will make a decision on financing Ukraine in December 2025, confirming continued support.

The President of the European Council, António Costa, announced that the EU would make a decision on financing Ukraine in December 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to a press conference following the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

Details

According to him, the main outcome of the summit was the confirmation of continued support for Ukraine.

We will support Ukraine as much as necessary, and for as long as it is needed

- stated the President of the European Council.

The President of the European Council also noted that the European Commission has been instructed to prepare and present options as soon as possible to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Russia must take note of this. Ukraine will have the financial resources necessary to defend against Russian aggression in the future as well

- said Costa.

He emphasized that it is now necessary to work out the technical, legal, and financial details of the support, and the final decision will be made at the December meeting of the European Council.

In addition to financial guarantees, EU leaders approved the 19th package of sanctions to increase pressure on Russia and its military forces. They also agreed to strengthen and coordinate measures against Russia's "shadow fleet," which is used to circumvent oil sanctions.

We continue to use all means at our disposal to put Ukraine in a strong position if and when negotiations with Putin begin. Europe will not let Ukraine down

- he noted.

Special attention was paid to strengthening the EU's defense capabilities. António Costa informed about the completion of the formation of the foundations of the European defense strategy and the definition of priorities, including combating drones and air defense, especially on the eastern flank. Relevant coalitions are to be created by the end of the year, and the launch of specific projects is planned for early 2026.

"Europe's defense is not just about increasing spending. It's about smarter use of funds, cooperation, and meeting the needs of our citizens. This is how we build Europe's sovereignty," added the President of the European Council.

Recall

On Thursday, October 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized the results of the European Council meeting in Brussels, emphasizing that the EU maintains financial support for Ukraine and continues to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Council is preparing a decision on financing Ukraine's needs in 2026–2027, including the purchase of military equipment. European Council President António Costa stated that support would continue "for as long as it takes."

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
António Costa
European Commission
European Council
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine