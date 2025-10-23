EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
European Union leaders have postponed a decision on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The issue was moved to December due to Belgium's demands for risk guarantees for loans totaling 140 billion euros.
It is noted that the issue was postponed until December because Belgium wanted guarantees not to bear the risks for loans amounting to 140 billion euros.
Belgium demanded stronger guarantees that it would not be liable for the risks associated with 140 billion euros ($163 billion) in loans
It is worth noting that most of these assets are held in accounts of the Belgian company Euroclear.
According to Bloomberg, EU heads of state and government have instructed the European Commission to prepare alternative proposals for consideration at the next summit.
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took an uncompromising stance on the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. This led to a halt in plans that officials had been working on for months.
