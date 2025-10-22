How Europe will use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine: Media outlines options

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9994 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 11245 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 13080 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 14915 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 24001 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23495 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13793 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 12361 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10916 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9812 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.6m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 29537 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhotoOctober 22, 10:17 AM • 30822 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27640 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedulesOctober 22, 10:59 AM • 13410 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21463 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9984 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 23998 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23495 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21496 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Andriy Bilous
Andriy Kostin
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Great Britain
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 10116 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 33220 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 48015 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 57293 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 47202 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

How Europe will use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine: Media outlines options

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

European leaders are considering using frozen Russian assets to provide loans to Ukraine that may not be repaid. This move is a response to the cessation of financial support from the US and Kyiv's growing needs.

How Europe will use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine: Media outlines options

For years, Western countries have been contemplating how they could use the assets of the Russian central bank, held abroad, to support the Ukrainian army and rebuild its devastated economy. Many European officials were skeptical, concerned that this could amount to illegal expropriation. Now, with President Donald Trump cutting off US financial support for Ukraine, and European governments scrambling to fill the gap, regional leaders are setting aside these reservations and becoming more radical in their approach. So, Bloomberg decided to figure out how Europe will use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The publication notes that the Group of Seven industrialized nations has already agreed to leave Russian assets untouched but allow Ukraine to use the profits they generate. A new proposal being discussed by European Union member states goes much further, allowing Russian money to be used to provide loans to Ukraine. The government in Kyiv may never have to repay them if the Russian government does not agree to compensate its neighbor for the damage caused by the war.

The bloc is acting with extreme caution, aware that a full seizure of assets could expose member states to huge potential liabilities.

EU proposes using frozen Russian assets to buy US weapons for Ukraine - FT17.10.25, 19:33 • 2362 views

How would it all work?

Under the first plan agreed in 2024, G-7 countries provide loans to Ukraine, which are to be repaid from interest accrued on Russian foreign assets they froze after Moscow's invasion of the country in 2022. The EU has agreed to provide Ukraine with 45 billion euros (52 billion US dollars) in loans under this initiative.

Currently, the EU is discussing the idea of using the assets themselves to unlock about 140 billion euros in new loans for Kyiv. Russia will not return the assets held in the Brussels-based European depositary bank Euroclear unless it agrees to pay for Ukraine's reconstruction.

To reassure the Belgian government, where Euroclear is located and which has expressed concerns that it would have to pay tens of billions of euros if Russia successfully sues for the money back, the EU will enter into an "individual debt contract" with a 0% interest rate, which will be activated if Euroclear is forced to satisfy any potential future Russian claims. Belgium wants to ensure that these guarantees are legally sound.

The EU's plans are also supported by the UK and Canada, while the US and Japan have yet to decide whether to join the initiative.

What Russian assets have been frozen?

The publication reminds that the EU, G-7, and Australia have frozen about $280 billion in Russian central bank assets in the form of securities and cash. The largest portion of the money is in Europe, as Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrew the bulk of his central bank's assets from the US in 2018 after previous waves of sanctions. Sanctions imposed on prominent Russian individuals have frozen an additional approximately $58 billion in assets, including homes, yachts, and private jets, as of March 2023, according to a statement from the US Treasury Department.

How will Ukraine use the additional funds?

This question is still being discussed, but in general, the additional funding will be used to purchase weapons, develop Ukraine's defense industry, and meet its economic needs. The government in Kyiv desperately needs money: the International Monetary Fund has estimated a funding gap of $65 billion over the next four years.

As Moscow relentlessly bombs Ukrainian cities and destroys energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pleading with allies to send more air defense systems and long-range missiles to strike military targets deep inside Russia. Trump wants Europe to pay for these weapons, and a special procurement program has been created so that Ukraine can buy American military equipment with funds provided primarily by European partners, Bloomberg adds.

US 'Stalling' G7 Plan on Frozen Russian Assets: Bloomberg Reveals Reason20.10.25, 20:50 • 3354 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
International Monetary Fund
Euroclear
United States Department of the Treasury
G7
Bloomberg L.P.
Australia
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
Belgium
Great Britain
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv