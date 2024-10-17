Zelenskyy calls for faster distribution of 35 billion in Russian assets needed for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to quickly distribute 35 billion of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine. Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of financing domestic production of weapons and air defense systems.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to quickly make a decision on the distribution of 35 billion of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine. He said this during a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, UNN reports.
There will be certain sections that are not for the press, but at least it is worth saying that the decision to separate 35 billion out of 50 billion of Russian money should be made as soon as possible
Zelensky told Michel that after many months without the necessary military assistance, Ukraine was able to launch production of drones and other weapons systems.
Therefore, we need more money to increase domestic production. We hope that we will be able to get this money, just like the people who lost their homes. Military and financial support is the most important, but winter is coming. Our winters are already difficult, but this one is dangerous. We have prepared and done our homework, but we need more air defense
Recall
European Council President Charles Michel said that Ukraine's future is inextricably linked to the European Union. He also emphasized the need for immediate military and financial support for Ukraine, assuring that the EU will stand by Ukraine's side for as long as it takes.