Ukrzaliznytsia records surging demand for tickets: 5-8 passengers per seat

For the second week in a row, Ukrzaliznytsia is recording a record number of requests for train tickets - 5-8 passengers per seat, which leads to tickets being quickly bought up immediately after sales open. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

For many popular destinations, demand continues to significantly exceed the supply of seats. For the most popular destinations, demand is 5-8 passengers per seat, which leads to tickets being quickly bought up immediately after sales open. Last week, the railway transported 637,800 passengers - almost as many people as live in Kryvyi Rih. The main reason for the deficit is that the reduction in the wagon fleet exceeds the rate of its replenishment.