Ukrzaliznytsia records surging demand for tickets: 5-8 passengers per seat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2118 views

For the second consecutive week, Ukrzaliznytsia has been recording record demand for tickets, leading to their rapid sell-out. Demand for popular routes exceeds supply by 5-8 times.

Ukrzaliznytsia records surging demand for tickets: 5-8 passengers per seat

For the second week in a row, Ukrzaliznytsia is recording a record number of requests for train tickets - 5-8 passengers per seat, which leads to tickets being quickly bought up immediately after sales open. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

For many popular destinations, demand continues to significantly exceed the supply of seats. For the most popular destinations, demand is 5-8 passengers per seat, which leads to tickets being quickly bought up immediately after sales open. Last week, the railway transported 637,800 passengers - almost as many people as live in Kryvyi Rih. The main reason for the deficit is that the reduction in the wagon fleet exceeds the rate of its replenishment.

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

It is reported that the number of passengers per wagon averaged 468 people, while in the same period of 2024 it was 411 people. The number of passengers in children's groups last week was 26,085 passengers, while in 2024 for the same period it was 18,588.

The number of military personnel through the special reserve from August 4 to 10 was 10,584, while in 2024 for the same period it was 5,218.

The company emphasized that it is possible to increase the number of seats on trains, provided there is stable funding, including state and local budgets, for:

  • purchase of new wagons and Intercity+ trains;
    • major repairs of the existing fleet;
      • modernization of outdated rolling stock.

        Recall

        Since the beginning of 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) has received 11,445 applications with requests to find lost items. Last year, these requests were 40% fewer.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyEconomy
        Ukrainian Railways
        Kryvyi Rih