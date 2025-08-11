France suffers from heatwave: temperature records set in over 20 cities

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 44753 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 87514 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 142654 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 116003 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 84625 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 129359 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 128785 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 106557 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 73855 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 126485 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.5m/s
64%
754mm
Popular news
Unique AI drone for striking targets over 50 km: Fedorov showed how the "Triyka" development worksVideoAugust 11, 11:33 AM • 91317 views
In the north, the Defense Forces are moving to counter-offensive actions - AFU officerAugust 11, 01:15 PM • 10875 views
Trump said he is going to Putin in Russia this Friday03:45 PM • 11315 views
Mutual Recognition and No Force Operations: Armenia and Azerbaijan Unveil Text of Peace AgreementPhoto04:15 PM • 13065 views
Kharkiv attacked by enemy drone "Molniya"04:43 PM • 7274 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 44753 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 87514 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 142654 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 117323 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 126081 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhoto07:18 PM • 6780 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 142654 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 114833 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 229962 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 375526 views
Actual
The Guardian
Instagram
Forbes
Financial Times
Pistol

France suffers from heatwave: temperature records set in over 20 cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

A number of French cities, including Bordeaux and Angoulême, have broken absolute temperature records, reaching 43.1°C. Temperatures are expected to rise further to 40°C in many regions.

France suffers from heatwave: temperature records set in over 20 cities

Today, a number of southern French cities, including Bordeaux, Bergerac, and Angoulême, broke absolute temperature records. In some places, the thermometer reached 43.1°C. This is only the beginning of a large-scale heatwave; temperatures on Tuesday, August 12, will reach +40°C in many regions, writes UNN with reference to LeParisien.

Details

On Monday, August 11, several cities in France recorded unprecedentedly high temperatures. In Bordeaux, the capital of the Gironde department, Météo-France recorded a record 41.6°C, surpassing the previous maximum of 41.2°C set in July 2019. In Bergerac (Dordogne department) and Angoulême (Charente), the temperature reached 42.1°C, and in Captieux (Gironde) – a record 43.1°C. In Saint-Émilion (Gironde) and Saint-Girons (Ariège), maximum temperature records were also broken, recorded at 41.5°C and 39.8°C respectively.

Southern Europe is suffocating from heat and battling fires, UNESCO sites are under threat11.08.25, 16:48 • 2670 views

Addition

In total, on this day, as the publication notes, about twenty absolute heat records were set in France, indicating the exceptional intensity of this heatwave.

For Tuesday, 16 departments of the country are in a "red alert state" due to extremely high temperatures, and a significant part of France is in the orange risk zone. The heat is expected to cover three-quarters of the country's territory in the near future, with temperatures on Tuesday reaching 36 to 38°C in the Île-de-France, Grand Est, and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté regions.

The hottest areas will be in the Rhône Valley and central-eastern France, particularly around Lyon, where the thermometer will rise to 40°C or even higher. In the southwest of the country, it will remain hot, with the possibility of new temperature records.

This heatwave is already considered one of the most intense in recent decades and poses risks to public health and the environment. Authorities urge citizens to follow recommendations for protection against overheating.

July was the third hottest: expert warned that heat records have stopped, but not climate change07.08.25, 10:29 • 2563 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldWeather and environment
France