Southern Europe is suffocating from heat and battling fires, UNESCO sites are under threat

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7496 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 44164 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 67028 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 47925 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 107752 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 116857 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 101014 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 71104 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 119896 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210174 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
6.5m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 98108 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for UkraineAugust 11, 08:11 AM • 38892 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 57463 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 40579 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 47609 views
Publications
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7544 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 44210 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 48388 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 58244 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 67066 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 44156 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 95417 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 210173 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 359063 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 261481 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101

Southern Europe is suffocating from heat and battling fires, UNESCO sites are under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

Southern Europe is suffering from record heat and large-scale forest fires, which have led to the evacuation of hundreds of people. The fire has reached UNESCO World Heritage sites, and scientists warn of uncontrolled conditions.

Southern Europe is suffocating from heat and battling fires, UNESCO sites are under threat

Temperatures above 42°C, hundreds evacuated, and destroyed landscapes – Southern Europe has found itself at the epicenter of deadly heat and massive forest fires. The fire has already reached UNESCO World Heritage sites, and scientists are warning of a dangerous combination of factors that make the fires uncontrollable. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Southern Europe is experiencing a record heatwave, which meteorologists are calling one of the most intense in recorded history. In France and Spain, thermometers are exceeding 40°C, and in some regions, up to 42°C is forecast. Meteorological services in both countries have introduced the highest levels of danger, urging the public to be cautious.

France has already recorded its largest fire since 1949: one person died, and 25 were injured. In Italy, due to fires on the slopes of Vesuvius, tourist routes had to be closed, and in Spain, fire engulfed the regions of León, Zamora, and Galicia, forcing more than a thousand people to leave their homes.

Experts warn of a "Molotov cocktail" – a combination of extreme heat, abundant vegetation after a wet spring, winds, and lack of precipitation. These conditions make fires fast, large-scale, and practically uncontrollable.

Of particular concern is the situation in the Spanish province of El Bierzo, where the flames reached Las Médulas – a UNESCO World Heritage site with unique centuries-old chestnut trees.

We are facing a new reality where landscapes previously considered safe are now burning more intensely and dangerously 

– scientists state.

Forecasters predict that temperatures in the region will remain extremely high in the coming days, and the risk of new fires will be maximal.

Recall

Strong fires in Castile and León, Spain, forced the evacuation of 1,650 residents, including from the UNESCO site of Las Médulas. The fire is spreading due to strong winds, and rescuers are working on five fronts.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
UNESCO
The Guardian
France
Italy
Spain
Europe