Zelenskyy discusses use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets with European Council President Michel

On Thursday, September 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Council Charles Michel during a working visit to the United States. This was stated by the head of state on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Met with President of the European Council Charles Michel. Discussed how to implement the decision to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets as soon as possible, military needs and steps to strengthen Ukraine's resilience and defense capabilities - The president said.

He also thanked for his efforts and leadership in supporting Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French leader Macron in the United States. They discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense system, military training, and the training of a Ukrainian brigade by France.