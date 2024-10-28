US demands investigation of election violations in Georgia
Kyiv • UNN
Blinken called for an investigation into possible election fraud in Georgia, where the Georgian Dream party won.
The United States supports the investigation of possible election violations in Georgia. This was reported by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in X, UNN reports.
Details
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken emphasized the importance of examining reports of fraud from international and local observers.
We remind you
The elections held on Saturday brought victory to the Georgian Dream party, which has close ties to the terrorist country. The opposition, as well as the pro-Western President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, did not recognize the results of the vote, claiming that they were falsified.
Zurabishvili called on citizens to come out to mass protests scheduled for Monday, pointing out that Russia is behind the violations. She characterized the situation as a modern form of hybrid warfare against the Georgian people.
Add
The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also called on the Georgian authorities to conduct a prompt, transparent and independent investigation into the allegations of fraud. The situation around the elections has raised concerns both in Georgia and abroad, jeopardizing the country's democratic process.
Borrell and the European Commission call for transparency of the electoral process in Georgia27.10.24, 21:46 • 25345 views