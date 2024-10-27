Borrell and the European Commission call for transparency of the electoral process in Georgia
OSCE international observers recorded serious violations during the elections in Georgia, including pressure on voters. The EU called for an investigation into the violations and democratic reforms.
The EU has expressed concern about the results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia. This is reported by the Diplomatic Service of the European Union, UNN reports.
The joint statement noted that despite the demonstration by Georgian citizens of their commitment to democratic values, observers from the OSCE International Mission reported a number of serious violations during the election. Election day was generally orderly, but was marked by a tense atmosphere, frequent instances of pressure on voters and inadequate secrecy of the vote.
Observers noted widespread reports of intimidation, particularly of public sector employees, which had a significant negative impact on public confidence in the electoral process. They also pointed to an uneven campaign environment in a polarized atmosphere and concerns about the impact of recent legislative changes.
The EU called on the Central Election Commission of Georgia and other relevant bodies to ensure a prompt, transparent and independent investigation into the violations. It is noted that this is a necessary step to restore confidence in the electoral process.
Looking forward to the OSCE's final report, the EU emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue between all political forces in Georgia and called for democratic reforms in line with European principles.
It also emphasized the need to repeal legislation that undermines the fundamental rights and freedoms of Georgian citizens, which contradicts the values on which the EU is based.
